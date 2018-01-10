

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick's job creation unit says marijuana may be the province's best shot at gaining ground in a growing industry.

Opportunities NB projects 200 new full-time jobs will be created in the cannabis sector this year, and a potential for 600 jobs total.

"From an economic development perspective, we think there are significant opportunities for the province to capitalize on this sector,” says Stephen Lund, CEO of Opportunities NB.

The crown corporation sees many opportunities for growth in “hemp," greenhouse technologies and uses for veterinarians.

“This government has loved to throw money away with businesses,” says PC MLA Ross Wetmore. “We've seen Organigram and Xenobiosis certainly receive government money.”

Opportunities NB says there could up to 3,000 cannabis-related jobs in New Brunswick by 2022.