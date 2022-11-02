Opposition leaders grill Nova Scotia premier on cost of living pressure
Prince Edward Island stands alone in the Maritimes as the only province putting money directly in the hands of residents to help them fight rising prices.
New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are steadfast in their approaches to tackle inflation with support programs but Wednesday, Nova Scotia opposition critics ramped up their demands for direct help.
The Liberals began Wednesday's question period by grilling the PC government on its campaign promise to introduce a Nova Scotia Loyal program that would reward Nova Scotians who buy local, which has yet to get off the ground.
While Liberal Leader Zach Churchill also directed a lot of questions to Premier Tim Houston on the PC's Better Pay Cheque Guarantee, a campaign promise that would allow corporations to pay fewer taxes if they raised the wages of their employees.
"The premier promised to deliver people a better pay cheque on day one," said Churchill. "That gave everyone the impression that he had a plan to do this and it's clear that this something they aren't going to be able to deliver on and so this is another broken promise."
The PC's said the Nova Scotia Loyal program is in the planning stages but it's on target to be launched next year.
As for the Better Pay Cheque Guarantee, that is further off but something Houston says will benefit tax payers long-term. However, the premier couldn't put a timeline on the taxation plan, other than it will get introduced sometime in the next four years.
"A fundamental change to the tax system like that," said Houston. "Will long survive our government but we have to get it right to begin with."
Two Atlantic provinces, including Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, have rolled out cost of living supports.
On Monday, P.E.I. promised $500 for Islanders who earn less than $100,000.
Halifax chef Solomon Umlah says a one-time support payment would go a long way right now.
"I'm living pay cheque to pay cheque normally as it is, let alone given the rising cost of things," says Umlah. "It only makes sense the government would help out in this time and they should be making more dramatic moves like that to help people out."
The Canadian Dairy Commission has just said OK to an increase to farm gate milk prices, which could lead to increased milk prices in grocery stores.
It's another concern for those working hard to put food on the table.
"Staying on top of car payments, insurance, keeping my family fed and provided for, while even working full-time and making a decent wage, it's still very difficult," said Joe Benoit. "I'd like to see all the Maritime provinces come on board and support the people."
The NDP tabled a bill aimed at cutting Pharmacare fees for seniors and families, so people can afford their medications and groceries at the same time. A Feed Nova Scotia survey showed that 56 per cent of their clients had to sacrifice spending on food to pay for prescription medications.
“We know that people are making impossible decisions," said Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender. "They are choosing between heat and food. They are choosing between medicine and power and they are choosing between gas and new clothing for their kids."
