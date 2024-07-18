Organizers for Fredericton Pride say event will go ahead despite intense harassment

Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Fredericton say the city's scheduled events will go ahead as originally planned.

Fierte Fredericton Pride issued a statement Wednesday saying city officials have approved the parade application and that all required safety measures are in place.

This year's edition of the popular festival and parade was thrown into doubt and called off on July 12 following what board members described as "intense harassment."

A social media post dated July 4 referenced backlash received after naming an activist organization called Fredericton Palestine Solidarity as grand marshal in the city's Pride parade.

The group is still scheduled to participate in the grand marshal role.

The Fredericton Pride Parade takes place Sunday, July 21, at 3 pm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.