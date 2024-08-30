International Overdose Awareness Day recognized across the Maritimes

Events were held across the Maritimes on Friday, ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday.

A gathering in Saint John’s Kings Square featured purple chairs, representing individuals who’ve died from overdoses.

One chair belonged to Alex Guthrie of Saint John, N.B., who passed away in 2022 at the age of 22.

Melissa Guthrie, Alex’s mother and a member of the group Moms Stop The Harm, says her son was denied prescriptions by medical professionals for anxiety disorders, which led him to source drugs from the street.

“The doctors don’t want to prescribe anymore, but the fact is people are addicted,” says Guthrie. “They’re addicted from long before, when there was all of those prescriptions prescribed. We’re just dealing with the aftermath. If you’re still scared to prescribe something, people are just going to find it another way.”

Guthrie says there’s a need for greater awareness about addiction and overdose risks amongst medical professionals, and the community as a whole.

“Alex mattered and so do all our loved one’s we’re losing to this toxic drug crisis,” says Guthrie. “If our son was treated with safer supply, respect, dignity, and not stigma he may still be here today.”

Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start Services in Saint John, says stigma against addiction in the community is only getting worse.

“Now that we have so many people outside with visible substance use a lot of people are seeing it for the first time. When it was hidden, they didn’t really care,” says Vautour. “Now that they see it, they’re going to those old age stereotypes about what it is. And that’s just inaccurate.”

“We again continue to govern using a moral compass rather than data and professional guidance and advice.”

According to New Brunswick’s Department of Health, there were 72 opioid deaths in 2023. Of that number, 71 were deemed accidental or are still under investigation. Of the 71 accidental or "pending intent" deaths, 54 per cent were related to fentanyl or fentanyl analogs, which is the largest percentage to date.

Also last year, naloxone was administered by New Brunswick paramedics to 689 people suspected of overdosing on opioids which is its highest use to date.

Fredericton Police issued a warning earlier this week about a dangerous drug called bromazolam, linked to a recent fatal overdose in the city. Bromazalam doesn’t respond to naloxone treatments, and was linked to the sudden deaths of nine New Brunswickers in 2022.

With files from the Canadian Press

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.