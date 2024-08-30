N.B. man is 'Set for Life' after lottery win

A Moncton, N.B., man is “Set for Life” thanks to a lucky Scratch’N Win ticket.

Clifford Lavigne says he regularly purchases lotto tickets, but only buys scratch tickets “once in a blue moon.”

On a recent trip to Fredericton to visit his adult son, he picked up a Set for Life ticket while shopping in the city’s downtown.

“We usually go to a comic book store because my son likes comics, and then after that we went to that drug store,” said Lavigne, describing the Guardian Drugs store where he purchased the ticket.

“Then we went to a burger place, my son and I, and I scratched the ticket there. When I looked at it I knew I’d won something.”

Turns out, the retired teacher won the top prize of $675,000. Set for Life winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years or a lump sum payment. Lavigne chose to take the $675,000 in a lump sum.

“It feels fantastic and I’m certainly glad I won. I’ve never won something this large and I really appreciate it.”

Lavigne is still figuring out what he wants to do with the prize money, but says it helps provide added security for his family.

“There might be things in the future that we might end up getting, but right now we’re just going to let it stay there in the bank. Then we’re going to make a decision gradually on what we’ll end up getting.”

