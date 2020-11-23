HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s Horizon Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a rehabilitation centre in Fredericton.

In a release posted to its website Sunday evening, Horizon says an employee of Fredericton’s Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Horizon says it is declaring an outbreak at the centre, which is attached to Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, as it is a high-risk situation.

Effective immediately, Horizon is restricting all visitors at the centre and cancelling scheduled appointments until further notice.

Horizon says all patients who were in contact with the employee when the employee may have been infectious had rapid testing for COVID-19 on Sunday and tested negative. All affected patients have been isolated.

All staff who were in contact have also received tests. As a precautionary measure, all other employees at the centre will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

Effective Monday morning, all staff and physicians at the Centre will participate in active screening for COVID-19 symptoms.