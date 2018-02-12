

CTV Atlantic





CTV News has learned more than 200 people will be screened for infectious tuberculosis. They are people who work at or attended a clinic at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in the fall.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority confirms a patient who contracted the disease was at the hospital from Sept. 22 to 25, 2017.

It is the second active case of tuberculosis in the Cape Breton area and the cases are linked.

Health officials say the risk is low, but because tuberculosis is transmitted through the air anyone who may have come in contact with the patient will be screened. That includes 59 inpatients or individuals who had a medical appointment on certain units.

The health authority says 188 staff and physicians at the hospital will also be tested.