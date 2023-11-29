ATLANTIC
    • Over one million illegal cigarettes seized in N.B. so far this year, 6.5 times more than in 2022

    Peace officers seized more than 52,000 contraband cigarettes on Nov. 9, 2023. (Source: New Brunswick Government) Peace officers seized more than 52,000 contraband cigarettes on Nov. 9, 2023. (Source: New Brunswick Government)

    Since April 1, New Brunswick has seized 1,016,000 illegal cigarettes, at a value of about $259,300 in provincial tax and $160,900 in federal excise tax.

    That’s a large increase when compared to the 2022-23 fiscal year, at which time 154,400 cigarettes were seized, valued at $39,400 in provincial tax and $24,400 in federal excise tax.

    The Department of Justice and Public Safety says the increase comes after its ‘safer communities program’ focused on “more investigations, including illegal tobacco seizures.”

    “The sale of illegal cigarettes helps fund organized crime which is why the department has a renewed focus on addressing it,” department spokesperson Sarah Bustard said in an emailed statement.

    She said there is “no way” to determine how extensive the problem is in the province, but there has been a decline in the legal sale of cigarettes in New Brunswick, which can be attributed to the sale of contraband products, as well as other the use of other cessation products.

    The department did specify that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no seizures in 2021-2022, because the province was controlling who was coming in and out of New Brunswick via border checkpoints, which had an impact on the illegal tobacco market.

    More to come…

