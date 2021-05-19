HALIFAX -- The Saint John Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that damaged a building at the Fort La Tour National Historic Site in Saint John, N.B.

According to Platoon Chief Ed Moyer with the Saint John Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the damage to the building was contained to the entranceway of the fort and the smaller interpretation building where admissions would take place.

The extent of the damage is unknown. The Saint John Fire Department fire prevention team continues their investigation.

Fort La Tour recently underwent a $1.8 million redevelopment to add replica buildings from the 1600s and was set to reopen in about three weeks.

The site dates back to the 1600s and the archeological site was designated a national historic site in 1923.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the mayor of Saint John, Don Darling, said he is deeply saddened by the news.

"This project took many years to complete," wrote Darling in a tweet. "While we're not sure of the cause, if this was set on purpose, it will have been a senseless act. Thank you to our first responders for their swift work."