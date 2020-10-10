Advertisement
Overnight house fire displaces five in Bridgewater, N.S.
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:24AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Four adults and one child have been displaced after an overnight fire that damaged their two-storey home in Bridgewater, N.S.
Fire crews responded to the fire on St. Phillips Street shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Nobody was injured.
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the displaced with emergency lodging and purchases like food, clothing, and other essential items.
The investigation is ongoing.