

CTV Atlantic





For the first time ever, Nova Scotia’s Christmas tree for Boston is coming from Cumberland County.

Ross McKellar and Teresa Simpson of Oxford, N.S., are donating their 46-foot white spruce as part of the annual tradition.

A public tree-cutting ceremony will be held the morning of Nov. 15 before the spruce makes its way to Truro, N.S., where it will be on display at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre at 2 p.m.

The tree will then continue on to Halifax for a final farewell at Grand Parade at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 and an appearance in the Holiday Parade of Lights the next evening.

The tree will then make the 1,100-kilometre journey to Boston, where it will be lit during a special televised ceremony on Nov. 29.

Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to Boston every year to thank the city for its assistance following the Halifax Explosion. Nearly 2,000 people were killed and hundreds more were left injured and homeless after the devastating incident on Dec. 6, 1917.