P.E.I. and federal governments announce $35M in spending for new medical school building

The deputy prime minister was in Charlottetown Thursday, to announce $48.8 million in spending for a medical school currently under construction in the city.

The government of Canada is putting up $19.5 million, the government of Prince Edward Island is giving $16.2 million and the University of Prince Edward Island contributing $13 million.

Chrystia Freeland said it’s a commitment to strengthen public health care.

"By training health-care professionals right here on Prince Edward Island, UPEI will help Islanders access the high quality, public, and timely health care they — and all Canadians — deserve,” said Freeland.

Officials say the spending will create a key piece of infrastructure for the long-term development of a Faculty of Medicine program at UPEI. The program is set to accept its first cohort in September 2025, through a joint accreditation with Memorial University of Newfoundland.