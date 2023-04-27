P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
Some Islanders were without power for weeks after the storm battered the province. At its peak, Fiona knocked out power for essentially every customer on P.E.I.
The province unveiled the pilot program at the North Rustico Lions Club Thursday morning. The site served as a comfort centre during the aftermath of Fiona, and will be the very first wired building to accept power from electric school buses.
“This community centre, along with countless others, was there for Islanders during the toughest times, and now North Rustico Lions Club can do even more in an emergency,” said P.E.I.’s Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.
“We have taken a big step in our government’s commitment to building a generation power network that will ensure essential services can continue during power outages.”
The program uses new vehicle-to-grid, or V2G, technology to pull power from the batteries on electric school buses.
Myers said this is a first in North America -- the technology itself is very new.
He said they intend to finish required upgrades to the community hall by September and, once testing has finished, roll the technology out to community centres across the island, starting as soon as this fall.
“We are very excited to be the pilot site for this initiative. Our community was hit hard by Fiona,” said Andrea Greenan, deputy mayor of North Rustico.
“As we expect more frequent and increasingly intense hurricanes in the future, we are looking forward to the ease of use the buses will provide while reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.”
Benoit Morin, the Canadian vice president of bus sales for Lion Electric Company, said they expect a pair of buses will be able to power the North Rustico Lions Club for three days.
He said the buses could be charged at off-peak times, such as overnight, to smooth the burden of high-power use, especially during a severe storm.
“Lion Electric is proud to be part of this project aimed at providing power-to-building in case of emergency,” said Morin.
P.E.I. has about 80 electric school buses in its fleet, and that number is expected to rise to more than 100 in the next year, with 125 slated to come into service over the next five years.
The electric buses are currently only used in the province’s urban centres, so in the case of a hurricane a bus would have to be brought out to rural communities, like North Rustico, which is a half hour drive from Charlottetown.
However, officials say, as the fleet expands, they’re hoping to be able to move the electric buses to more rural routes.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Two Canadian evacuation flights left Sudan today carrying 118 evacuees to Djibouti but federal officials could not yet say how many of those are Canadian citizens.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Toronto
-
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Doug Ford makes an announcement in Toronto
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of possible delays as PSAC workers escalate strike action
Toronto Pearson is warning of possible delays for people trying to access the airport as federal public employees protest outside the airport.
Calgary
-
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers
Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
East Airdrie apartment building repeatedly targeted by car prowlers
Authorities in Airdrie are looking for help to identify people who they say are behind a series of car prowlings at an apartment building on the city's east side.
-
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Two Canadian evacuation flights left Sudan today carrying 118 evacuees to Djibouti but federal officials could not yet say how many of those are Canadian citizens.
Montreal
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
-
Lawyers considering suing Quebec over lack of environmental registry
Lawyers are talking about suing the Quebec government if it does not set up the public registry of environmental information required by law. The Quebec Environmental Law Centre (CQDE) warns that it will use all legal means to ensure that the public registry of environmental information is implemented.
Edmonton
-
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is announcing funding for women's rights abroad, in an apparent bid to showcase the Liberals' position on reproductive rights against that of conservatives, both in Canada and the United States.
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
London
-
Armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation
Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation. OPP in Grey-Bruce responded to the call at a business on Highway 21 just after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Bruce Power reports 'heavy water' leakage
Bruce Power is reporting a leakage of heavy water at its site in Tiverton.
-
Megabus increasing trip frequency
One of the largest bus companies is increasing the frequency of its service beginning in May.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg looking at plan to speed cleanup of demolished buildings
A push is on at Winnipeg City Hall to get long-standing debris from demolitions cleaned up faster, by charging property owners to clear the mess away.
-
Crash causes semi-truck to leak 600 litres of diesel fuel: Winnipeg police
A crash at Oakpoint Highway and Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday caused a semi-truck to leak more than 600 litres of diesel fuel, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
New video shows incident between Khan and Kinew at Manitoba legislature
New video has been shared of an incident between Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan and Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew, two weeks after Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature.
Ottawa
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
-
Scott Moe announces re-election bid for Sask. 2024 election
Premier Scott Moe has announced plans to once again run for the province’s top job in the 2024 provincial election.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic win
The adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
Vancouver
-
Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for western Canada
Backcountry users across western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.
-
Surrey Six update: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to B.C.'s deadliest gang shooting
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the gang executions of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago.
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Regina
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
-
Scott Moe announces re-election bid for Sask. 2024 election
Premier Scott Moe has announced plans to once again run for the province’s top job in the 2024 provincial election.
-
Crews battle overnight fire in RM of Sherwood
Regina Fire said emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood Thursday morning confirmed to be Big Bob's Meats.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Nanaimo researchers growing medical mushrooms for Health Canada
Researchers in the field of mental health are increasingly looking to produce natural psychedelics as a treatment option, and some of the country's leading research in that field is happening in Nanaimo.
-
'They don't stop': Crossing guards on West Shore Parkway being repositioned due to safety concerns
Last month the Sooke School District put out a public plea to drivers to slow down, pay attention to the guards and to be respectful. Unfortunately, that never happened. The school district is now redrawing the map and repositioning its crossing guards before someone gets seriously hurt.