P.E.I. expands eligibility for free shingles vaccine

More Prince Edward Islanders are now eligible for a free shingles vaccine after the province lowered the age of eligibility by 10 years.

Effective immediately, Islanders aged 50 and over can book an appointment for the Shingrix Vaccine by contacting a P.E.I. community pharmacy.

For best protection, the province says two lifetime doses are required, given between two and six months apart.

The cost of the vaccine for residents aged 50 and up is covered by the provincial government.

“This improvement makes our shingles vaccine program the most comprehensive in the country and represents a major step forward in our commitment to the health and well-being of Islanders,” said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in a news release.

“By lowering the age eligibility, we are providing more residents with access to this important preventive measure, helping to reduce the overall impact of shingles across our province.”

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

It’s estimated 30 per cent of adults will develop shingles in their lifetime and 10 per cent will develop lingering and debilitating nerve pain, according to the province’s release.

"Expanding the eligibility of government-funded shingles vaccine to include those 50 to 59 years of age is welcomed news,” said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. “Pharmacists are routinely asked about the shingles vaccine by people in this age group who are looking for ways to prevent this potentially debilitating condition.”

More information about the shingles vaccine can be found online.

