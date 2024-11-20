School bus hits vehicles, pushes one into home in Middle Sackville, N.S.

A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 100 block of Executive Drive around 1:40 p.m.

According to RCMP, the collision happened after the driver experienced a medical emergency. The male driver was taken to hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition.

The force confirmed there were no kids on the bus at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

