P.E.I. hospital declares outbreak of COVID-19 on medical unit
A hospital on Prince Edward Island has declared an outbreak of COVID-19.
The outbreak is on the medical unit of the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.
Health PEI says patients on the unit are restricted to one visitor at a time during the outbreak and restrictions will stay in place until it is declared over.
”All visitors and staff to the hospital will be asked to follow the current infection control measures and are reminded not to visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness,” reads a Tuesday news release from the health authority.
Billions of litres of Canadian milk were discarded in the last 12 years: research
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
Serena Williams says she had a benign cyst removed from her neck and 'all is OK'
Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst "the size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck and "all is OK."
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra
At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.
Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal
A Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in a small inflatable boat in the Sea of Okhotsk described Wednesday how he survived by battling shivering cold and drinking rain water.
Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic: just-released report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut
More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.
Toronto
Metrolinx memo reveals senior-level shakeup amid stalled Toronto transit projects
Metrolinx has made significant changes to its senior leadership team as the provincial transit agency struggles to get two light rail projects on track, a new memo obtained by CTV News Toronto shows.
Man charged with stealing $260K from the LCBO
Peel police say a man who allegedly stole nearly $260,000 worth of goods from the LCBO over the past year is facing charges.
Toronto to get new area code in 2025. Here is what you need to know.
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
Calgary
Pedestrian killed by CTrain near Bridgeland station
A pedestrian has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.
Fraud, money laundering charges laid against Airdrie man
RCMP have arrested an Airdrie man accused of fraud and laundering money.
-
A Calgary conference is set to look at how Canada has fallen behind in terms of productivity and how the situation can be turned around.
Edmonton
Educational support workers at Edmonton Public Schools to hold strike votes this week
Educational support staff at Edmonton Public Schools will hold strike votes over the coming days.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers and the cooldown begins
It doesn't look like it'll rain non-stop all day today. But, we have a few scattered showers in the area this morning and there's a very good chance of some showers this evening.
'Economic blow': Experts warns of US election's potential impact on Canadian economy
University of Calgary economics professor, Trevor Tombe, discusses the upcoming US election and its potential impact on the Canadian economy.
Montreal
Police arrest suspect after man killed on Montreal Metro platform
Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man on the platform of the Guy-Concordia Metro station.
Bilingual Quebec communities lose bid to suspend application of language law rules
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
-
MISSING PEOPLE
MISSING PEOPLE Montreal police search for missing mother and son from Saint-Leonard
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a mother and son — Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, 76, and Giuseppe Arcuri, 59 — last seen Tuesday morning and are worried about their safety.
Ottawa
Ottawa woman facing charges in fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last spring: OPP
An Ottawa woman, 25, is facing criminal charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s west end last spring left one child dead and seriously injured others, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
VIA Rail warns of delays on Quebec City-Ottawa-Toronto corridor due to speed restrictions
People travelling on VIA Rail trains through Ottawa are being warned of potential delays of up to an hour due to new restrictions imposed by Canadian National Railway, the company that owns the tracks.
London
Biggest project in 'a generation': Council approves massive Legacy Village at former psychiatric hospital lands
London City Council has approved what is believed to be one of the largest residential development project proposals in the province.
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
-
Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured
After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.
Barrie
Search continues for suspect in gas station shooting after victim dies
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
Woman charged for allegedly speeding nearly 148km/h in posted 60 zone
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
-
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
Police searching for suspect in fatal crash that killed three near Parry Sound
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
One person killed in side-by-side crash near Elliot Lake
A 61-year-old was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on a gravel road north of Elliot Lake.
-
Delusional man enters Elliot Lake, Ont., residence in the middle of the night carrying knife
A resident got a scare early in the morning Wednesday in Elliot Lake when an unknown man entered their home carrying a knife.
Kitchener
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
-
17 Chihuahuas found abandoned roadside near Turkey Point
More than a dozen Chihuahuas were found abandoned in crates at the side of a rural road last month.
Windsor
Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
137 tickets issued during blitz in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Neighbourhood safety plans launch as part of SSNAPP Project
Neighbourhood safety plans are launching for several Windsor communities.
Winnipeg
Assault at correctional centre sends man to hospital: Brandon police
One man was taken to the hospital last month following an attack at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
Store employee arrested following assault of alleged shoplifter: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
-
'We're all in this together': Manitoba preparing for respiratory virus season
As we enter flu season, the Manitoba government announced a strategy to keep the strain off the health-care system and help Manitobans stay healthy.
Regina
Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate
Here's where you wan watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
A look back at Saskatchewan's first broadcasted debate
The stage is set at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building for the 2024 Leaders Debate. The event follows a tradition of broadcast events that began all the way back in 1957.
-
Saskatoon
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
From the archive: Winnipeg Jets rookies take on Saskatoon Blades in 1990 preseason clash
In 1990, the Saskatoon Blades took on some fierce competition, but the toughest opponent was likely a squad of players who had already reached the NHL.
-
Sask. man charged with impaired driving in rollover that left 15-year-old boy dead
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
Vancouver
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
B.C. election: Advance polls open for final day
Advance polls close at 8 p.m. Thursday after record numbers of B.C. voters cast an early ballot on previous days.
-
'Threats will not deter us': B.C. Sikhs react to RCMP allegations linking India to violent crimes in Canada
Members of B.C.’s Sikh community are speaking out following the stunning RCMP allegations that Indian diplomats are linked to violent crimes on Canadian soil.
Vancouver Island
-
Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia's provincial election on Saturday.
-
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.