ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. hospital declares outbreak of COVID-19 on medical unit

    Share

    A hospital on Prince Edward Island has declared an outbreak of COVID-19.

    The outbreak is on the medical unit of the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

    Health PEI says patients on the unit are restricted to one visitor at a time during the outbreak and restrictions will stay in place until it is declared over.

    ”All visitors and staff to the hospital will be asked to follow the current infection control measures and are reminded not to visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness,” reads a Tuesday news release from the health authority.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News