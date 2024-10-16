P.E.I. hospital declares outbreak of COVID-19 on medical unit

A hospital on Prince Edward Island has declared an outbreak of COVID-19.

The outbreak is on the medical unit of the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Health PEI says patients on the unit are restricted to one visitor at a time during the outbreak and restrictions will stay in place until it is declared over.

”All visitors and staff to the hospital will be asked to follow the current infection control measures and are reminded not to visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness,” reads a Tuesday news release from the health authority.

