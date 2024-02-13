P.E.I. hospital emergency department closes Tuesday afternoon due to lack of staff

The Western Hospital emergency department in Prince Edward Island closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday due to a lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health PEI.

The emergency department will open again for regular hours on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health PEI says if anyone has these signs, they should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services:

experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest

experiencing unusual shortness of breath

experiencing abdominal pain

experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness

an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone

a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting

a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher

If anyone has health concerns or requires immediate health information, Health PEI advises people to call 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse.

