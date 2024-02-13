ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. hospital emergency department closes Tuesday afternoon due to lack of staff

    Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Western Hospital emergency department in Prince Edward Island closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday due to a lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health PEI.

    The emergency department will open again for regular hours on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Health PEI says if anyone has these signs, they should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services:

    • experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest
    • experiencing unusual shortness of breath
    • experiencing abdominal pain
    • experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness
    • an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone
    • a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting
    • a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher

    If anyone has health concerns or requires immediate health information, Health PEI advises people to call 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

