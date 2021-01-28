Advertisement
P.E.I. identifies one new COVID-19 case related to travel; six active
HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island identified one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The province's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the new case is connected to man in his 30s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. He is self-isolating, as required, and contact tracing is complete.
Morrison is reminding Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.
Prince Edward Island has had a total of 111 positive cases of the virus. The province currently has six active cases of COVID-19.
COVID ALERT APP
Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.
The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:
- new or worsening cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fever/chills
- sore throat
- runny nose, sneezing, congestion
- headache
- muscle/joint/body aches
- feeling unwell/unusual tiredness
- acute loss of sense of smell or taste
Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.