P.E.I. increases home heating benefit, makes it available year-round

Prince Edward Island is increasing its Home Heating Program benefit to better support Islanders who need help paying for their home heating costs.

The province, in partnership with the Salvation Army, says the benefit will be increased by $200 per household, increasing eligibility up to $1,200. The program will also start operating on a year-round basis.

“No one should be in a position where they have to choose between heating their homes or to go without a basic need,” said Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay, in a news release Wednesday.

“With oil and other costs continuing to rise, this financial assistance is intended to ease the burden on families, seniors and individuals who need it most.”

The Salvation Army says they have seen an increased level of anxiety among clients regarding rising home heating costs.

"The Salvation Army is privileged to partner with the government in giving hope to families and individuals across Prince Edward Island to help fulfill this basic need," said Lieutenant John Burton, the leader of The Salvation Army in Charlottetown.

Thresholds for the benefit have been increased by $10,000 for individuals and $15,000 for families or households.

The program will support households for fuel costs for the 2022 and 2023 calendar year for P.E.I. residents who:

have an individual annual income of $45,000 or less

have a family income of $60,000 or less

pay for their own heating costs

Applications are being accepted online, by calling 902-218-1212 or by emailing mar.homeheatingpei@salvationarmy.ca.