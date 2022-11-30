P.E.I. increases home heating benefit, makes it available year-round
Prince Edward Island is increasing its Home Heating Program benefit to better support Islanders who need help paying for their home heating costs.
The province, in partnership with the Salvation Army, says the benefit will be increased by $200 per household, increasing eligibility up to $1,200. The program will also start operating on a year-round basis.
“No one should be in a position where they have to choose between heating their homes or to go without a basic need,” said Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay, in a news release Wednesday.
“With oil and other costs continuing to rise, this financial assistance is intended to ease the burden on families, seniors and individuals who need it most.”
The Salvation Army says they have seen an increased level of anxiety among clients regarding rising home heating costs.
"The Salvation Army is privileged to partner with the government in giving hope to families and individuals across Prince Edward Island to help fulfill this basic need," said Lieutenant John Burton, the leader of The Salvation Army in Charlottetown.
Thresholds for the benefit have been increased by $10,000 for individuals and $15,000 for families or households.
The program will support households for fuel costs for the 2022 and 2023 calendar year for P.E.I. residents who:
- have an individual annual income of $45,000 or less
- have a family income of $60,000 or less
- pay for their own heating costs
Applications are being accepted online, by calling 902-218-1212 or by emailing mar.homeheatingpei@salvationarmy.ca.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as "You Make Loving Fun," "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop," died Wednesday at age 79.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada
Not to be a Debbie Downer but Canada will be without some iconic snacks for the foreseeable future after Little Debbie was forced to pull its sweet treats from store shelves across the country.
Toronto
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Ontario to audit municipal funding gap due to housing law, pledges to cover shortfall
Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister is telling the city of Toronto that the province is launching a third-party audit of municipal finances to determine if the municipality will see any shortfall in revenue as a result of a provincial housing law.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate multiple crashes and carjackings, including theft of snowplow
The search is on for a suspect who allegedly stole a snowplow from Strathmore, Alta., and used it to continue his crime spree in Calgary.
-
Calgary takes steps to protect vulnerable population as temperature drops
City officials say there's a plan in place to help Calgary's homeless as colder weather is expected to settle in this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as "You Make Loving Fun," "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop," died Wednesday at age 79.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Legault delivers opening speech in Quebec legislature
Francois Legault is delivering his opening speech in the national assembly Wednesday afternoon after winning a second mandate as Quebec premier. The speech, which is set to begin at 3 p.m., will set the agenda of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government for the 43rd legislative session, after the party won a sweeping majority following the Oct. 3 election.
-
300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatCan
New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.
-
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering a second stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for the second time in his career.
Edmonton
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
-
Fundraising campaign launched to pay for extra features at new Misericordia emergency room
A new, state-of-the-art emergency room at the Misericordia Hospital is nearly complete, but a new fundraising initiative for the project is just beginning.
-
Personal info of 5,000 city employees compromised in data breach
The city says staff were notified on Wednesday that employee information was the subject of a data breach last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
London
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.
-
London among cities ranked highest on new environmental scorecard
A new environmental scorecard says Canada's biggest cities have lower scores than most small and medium-sized municipalities, but a closer look at the data reveals some surprises.
Winnipeg
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest four more teens in connection to East St. Paul party
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged four more people in connection to a wild party in East St. Paul near the end of October.
-
One dead following garage fire in Charleswood: WFPS
One person has died following a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.
Ottawa
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Sask. Penitentiary inmate dies in custody
An inmate has died while in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
Vancouver
-
Canada Post suspends service in Vancouver, other communities due to snowy conditions
Deliveries by Canada Post are suspended in more than a dozen cities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the season Tuesday.
-
Conditions improving after snow and windstorm hammers B.C.'s South Coast
Frustrated commuters were trapped in cars and buses for hours on end Tuesday night as snowy conditions wreaked havoc on highways and bridges across B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Vancouver SRO
A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Vancouver rooming house Sunday, according to police.
Regina
-
Federal funding to allow homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Executive committee supports second location for downtown Regina Food Bank
The Regina Food Bank is one step closer to establishing a second location in the downtown neighbourhood after receiving support from city hall.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay high school closed due to threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made against the school.
-
Vancouver Island school closures: Several districts declare snow day due to icy roads, power outages
Dozens of schools across Vancouver Island are closed Wednesday after a major snowstorm played havoc with traffic and cut power to thousands of homes in the region.
-
Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December
Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.