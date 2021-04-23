Advertisement
P.E.I. introduces new travel restrictions that come into effect Saturday morning
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 8:59PM ADT
Same-day travel exemptions are now being limited to specific situations such as medical appointments.
HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has announced new travel restrictions that are in effect as of 8 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone who has been in Nova Scotia since April 16 with a same-day travel exemption will have to get tested twice upon returning to the island.
As of Monday, P.E.I.-registered truck drivers, rotational workers, military members, and coast guard staff must isolate until they test negative.
Prince Edward Island has 12 active cases of COVID-19.