A P.E.I. man who faces charges of mischief and sexual touching allegedly fled police custody after his initial arrest.

Police say Allen Jefferson of Stratford had left the province and was located in New Brunswick.

“On Sunday, Jan. 13th, he was arrested and transported back to P.E.I. where he was lodged in Sleepy Hollow Correctional Centre overnight,” the P.E.I. RCMP said in a news release. “On Monday, he was taken to the Queens District detachment at Maypoint for fingerprinting on his way to a remand hearing at the courthouse. During the time between the fingerprinting process and transition to the courthouse, Mr. Jefferson escaped lawful custody by bolting out of the back door of the detachment.”

Charlottetown police and Mounties began searching for Jefferson and found him at approximately 7 p.m.

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to have court appearances Tuesday and Wednesday.