P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close

A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is now set to be moved. The current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.

The Community Outreach Centre, on Euston Street, has faced growing calls from neighbours to shut down. The situation around it becoming so out of control Charlottetown’s police chief called it an “un-policable situation.”

The provincial government seems to have heard the communities concerns, and at a surprise announcement Friday, they said they’ve applied for a permit to move the site beside the existing overnight shelter on Park Street.

“We’re trying alleviate the concerns with the location of Euston Street right now and recognize the need to move from that location as quickly as we can” said Premier Dennis King. “It’s not an option from our perspective, to not offer these services.”

The province also promises money for city police, a resident support team to work with neighbours, cleanup crews to deal with garbage and discarded needles, and harsher rules and penalties for clients.

All of which is set to start right away and will be moving with the site if it’s approved.

Officials say they will close the current site within 60 days of that approval from the city.

"I think the shelter has worked very well at that location,” said Housing Minister, Rob Lantz. “We do get a reasonably small number of complaints, compared to the operation of the outreach centre."

They say the current property will be repurposed for community need, though exactly how hasn't yet been decided.

The province has also hired an advisor to redevelop its plan to address homelessness, in the capital and across the island. Work on that is expected to start soon.

Not everyone is happy with the plan to move the Community Outreach Centre, and still want it shut down. Some concerned community members are planning a protest in front of the legislature Tuesday.

