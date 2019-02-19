

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating the suspicious deaths of two men on Prince Edward Island.

Police received a 911 call from a home on Route 1 in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., at 11:42 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the body of a 27-year-old man inside the home.

A woman and two children were also inside, but they weren’t harmed.

Police say an armed man escaped from the home before officers arrived.

The investigation led them to search areas of Hampton, P.E.I., where they eventually located the body of the 31-year-old suspect near his vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the deaths are considered suspicious, but they don’t believe they were random, and there is no threat to public safety.