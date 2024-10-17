P.E.I. RCMP warns residents of thefts from vehicles in Stratford

The P.E.I. RCMP is warning residents of thefts from vehicles happening in Stratford over the past week.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Stratford RCMP received a report from a resident stating that valuables had been stolen from their vehicle on Ducks Landing.

When police arrived, officers noticed the steering column was also damaged.

Three days later, Stratford RCMP were contacted by another resident around 8:17 a.m. saying their vehicle was broken into on Harland View Drive.

The force says officers learned tools were stolen from the vehicle.

Stratford RCMP says they make routine patrols in an effort to deter property crime. However, police are also reminding residents to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight and to secure their vehicle as best as possible.

"Property crime impacts a victim's sense of security and can create financial hardship when people have to replace items," says acting media relations officer Const. Kevin Mackay in a news release Thursday.

"We encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to your local police, and in some instances this may be a requirement of any insurance claims."

Police are asking anyone with information on crimes in their community to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

