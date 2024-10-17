ATLANTIC
    • Wanted Halifax man facing charges after allegedly driving erratically in Summerside, P.E.I.

    A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook) A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook)
    A Halifax man is facing several charges after an incident in Summerside, P.E.I., early Thursday morning.

    Summerside Police Services says an officer saw a U-Haul truck driving erratically around 2:45 a.m.

    The officer pulled the vehicle over in the Walker Avenue area.

    Police say the driver initially provided a false name, but his true identity was later confirmed.

    “The man was found to be subject to a Canada-wide driving prohibition, is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest from Halifax Regional Police and was in violation of multiple probation conditions,” reads a news release from Summerside Police Services.

    The man was arrested at the scene.

    He will appear in court Thursday to answer to charges including:

    • one count of driving while prohibited
    • one count of obstructing a police officer
    • two counts of breach of probation

