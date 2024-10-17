Wanted Halifax man facing charges after allegedly driving erratically in Summerside, P.E.I.

A Halifax man is facing several charges after an incident in Summerside, P.E.I., early Thursday morning.

Summerside Police Services says an officer saw a U-Haul truck driving erratically around 2:45 a.m.

The officer pulled the vehicle over in the Walker Avenue area.

Police say the driver initially provided a false name, but his true identity was later confirmed.

“The man was found to be subject to a Canada-wide driving prohibition, is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest from Halifax Regional Police and was in violation of multiple probation conditions,” reads a news release from Summerside Police Services.

The man was arrested at the scene.

He will appear in court Thursday to answer to charges including:

one count of driving while prohibited

one count of obstructing a police officer

two counts of breach of probation

