P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital

Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.

"My sincere sympathy to the family and the loved ones who are mourning the loss of this individual," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

The province was reporting a total of 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on its online dashboard as of Monday. The dashboard had not been updated as of 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, but the latest death would bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 11.

Morrison also announced Tuesday that 15 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including two patients in intensive care.

She says there are six other people in hospital who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, but they either tested positive for COVID-19 when they were admitted, or tested positive after they were admitted.

On Tuesday, 362 new COVID-19 cases and 289 recoveries were announced. The new cases remain under investigation.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 226 new cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, there are 2,225 active cases of COVID-19 being reported on P.E.I.

Morrison says, although restrictions will remain in place for now, she hopes to begin easing some as soon as next week, including restrictions around travel isolation requirements, allowing larger gathering limits, allowing sports teams to play games, and permitting more people to participate in recreational and cultural activities.

"In the meantime, we have more work to do to try to maintain the transmission of COVID-19," she said. "We do have to try to be careful over the next couple of weeks and not let our guard down."

Morrison said the next two weeks will be very telling and especially important for the province's health-care system.

"Keeping the transmission low in the community will help us keep kids in the schools because what happens in the communities determines what will happen in schools," said Morrison.

P.E.I. students returned to their classrooms on Monday after a few weeks of virtual learning. Premier Dennis King said he is happy the return of students to in-person learning has gone smoothly so far.

He also said the days ahead will continue to be ones "filled with mixed emotions."

"Having over 14,000 students and staff returning to in-person learning across the province is a monumental step and one that has taken an extraordinary effort by so many to be able to accomplish," said King.

King said the province is confident with the process it has in place to react quickly and confidently to limit the spread of COVID-19 if needed.

However, even with processes in place, King still expects to see the virus in schools and communities.

"What is critically important is that our students are screened each morning, that regular testing occurs. If anyone, whether it's a student, a staff member, or a parent, is showing any symptoms of COVID-19, they should go to a testing clinic and get tested," said King. "This is in addition to the rapid testing that we are doing three times a week for our students."

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, 96.6 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.4 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 65.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had at least one dose.

"The rate of vaccination among children aged five to 11 in P.E.I. is above the Canadian average and is third in Canada, behind Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador," said Morrison.

However, Morrison is concerned with the decrease in children in that age group getting vaccinated against the virus.

"I urge parents and guardians of children aged five to 11 who have not yet done so to make an appointment to have their child immunized and please do so as soon as possible," she said. "This is especially important as children return to school and activities this week."

Morrison said parents can book appointments for children by calling the vaccine booking line at 1-844-975-3303 or book online on Skip the Waiting Room.

Morrison also said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recently made further recommendations regarding children and youth.

The new recommendation says that youth aged 12 to 17 who may be at high risk of severe outcomes due to biological or social factors should get a booster dose.

"This includes youth with an underlying medical condition," said Morrison. "And these underlying medical conditions could be chronic lung, liver, heart or kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, substance abuse disorders, or immunocompromised."

Morrison said youth who live in congregate living settings, such as shelters, group homes or correctional facilities, are also recommended to receive a booster dose six months after their first two shots.

"Youth in this age group who belong to rationalized and marginalized communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19 should also receive a booster," said Morrison.

Morrison said NACI has also strengthened its vaccine recommendations for children aged five to 11.

"Based on real-world evidence, NACI recommends a complete series with Pfizer should be offered to children aged five to 11 who do not have contraindications to the vaccine, with an interval of eight weeks between doses," she said. "Also, children in this age group who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should be immunized with a primary series of three doses of Pfizer vaccine, with four to eight weeks between each dose."

Morrison reminded Islanders that getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against severe outcomes, including hospitalization.

As of Sunday, Morrison said 22,000 people over the age of 50 were eligible for a booster dose, but had not yet received one.

"This means that one-third of people over the age of 50 have not yet received their booster. This is too many people atrisk of being hospitalized due to severe outcomes from COVID-19," said Morrison.

The top doctor says there are over 2,000 vaccine appointments available this week across P.E.I., including appointments for first, second and third doses, as well as a number of appointments for children.

"There are special walk-in clinics for booster doses in Charlottetown and Souris, so there's not a shortage of appointments," Morrison said. "Please make it a priority to vet vaccinated, including your booster."

Anyone aged 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

EXPOSURES AT TWO SCHOOLS

Morrison said although there are procedures in place to deal with COVID-19 in schools, she did expect some "bumps in the road" as students returned to the classroom.

She said as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, she was made aware of two exposures at schools on Monday.

Those exposures were at Glen Stewart Primary in Stratford and Ellerslie Elementary School in Ellerslie.

With this news, Morrison wanted to clarify the difference between an exposure notification and a close contact.

"The education system will send an exposure notification to families if their child was in the same class or school cohort with a positive case," explained the top doctor. "The letter will ask for the child to be monitored and will advise that there is no need to self-isolate."

Morrison said the letter will also inform families that after further discussion, their child may be identified as a close contact.

"And a close contact is someone who has face-to-face interaction within six feet of a person with COVID indoors, for at least 10 minutes, over a 24-hour period," said Morrison. "If both individuals wore a mask during the interaction, it is not considered a close contact situation."

In a school context, Morrison said close contacts may include friends eating lunch together unmasked, or seatmates on the bus if masks were not worn properly.

"Children and staff who are named as close contacts will be required to isolate for either four days if fully vaccinated, or seven days if partially or unvaccinated, and test at a Health PEI clinic before leaving isolation," said Morrison. "They will be asked to avoid high-risk settings for a total of 10 days from the beginning of their isolation."

Students and staff are being asked to take a rapid test three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"This screening provides an important layer of protection for the individual and others in their class and school," she said. "And parents and guardians are asked to keep their children home from school if they are not feeling well or have symptoms of COVID-19."

ISLAND RECEIVES PAXLOVID TREATMENT

Morrison said P.E.I. received 200 treatments of Paxlovid - the first oral anti-viral for COVID-19 - in late January.

Another 200 treatments are also expected in February.

She says a process has been developed to ensure individuals most at-risk of hospitalization receive access to Paxlovid.

"Individuals are candidates to receive this anti-viral if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 in the last five days and tested positive for COVID-19 and meet certain criteria that puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes, including hospitalization," said Morrison.

This includes people aged 18 and over with underlying medical conditions and people aged 80 and over, regardless of their vaccination status, along with people aged 60 and over whose COVID-19 vaccines are not up to date.

"By reducing the risk of someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from progressing to severe outcomes, including hospitalization or death, Paxlovid can help to reduce the pressure on our health-care system," Morrison said. "And while the availability of Paxlovid makes effective home-based care possible, it is not a substitute for vaccination or public health measures."

TESTING

COVID-19 testing is currently limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who need to be tested for travel purposes will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.