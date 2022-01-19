P.E.I. reports one COVID-19 related death Wednesday, 304 new cases

Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, reported one additional COVID-19 related death Wednesday, involving a person between the ages of 60 and 79.

“I am extremely saddened to hear that another individual has passed away related to COVID-19 in P.E.I.,” said Morrison.

“I want to extend my sincere condolences to this individual’s loved ones and all those grieving the loss as they navigate this difficult time.”

To respect the privacy of the family, Morrison says no further details of the death will be released at this time.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Morrison says there are 304 new cases of COVID-19 on the Island and 2,514 active cases. The new cases are still under investigation.

Over the last seven days, Morrison says there have been an average of 241 cases per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 10 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and two others in hospital who have tested positive, but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19. There are three people in intensive care.

There is one new facility-based outbreak to report at Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown.

“Testing is underway and measures are in place to contain further spread of COVID-19 within the facility,” reads a release from public health.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Saturday, 96 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of vaccine, 92.7 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 57.9 per cent of children ages five to 11 had one dose. Over 38,500 individuals have their booster dose.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

RESTRICTIONS COME INTO EFFECT

At midnight on Tuesday, the following additional restrictions came into effect and will be in place until Jan. 31:

Personal gatherings will be limited to a single-household, with up to two other support persons where needed. People who live alone can join another household.

Single-households can participate in outdoor activities, such as skiing, skating or hiking.

Organized sports are not permitted.

Funerals and weddings are limited to 10 people, plus the officiant.

Gyms, group fitness classes, and all indoor recreational facilities must close.

Restaurants are limited to take-out, drive-thru, and delivery services only. No indoor dining is permitted.

Retail stores will remain at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing.

Isolation measures will remain at four days after coming into P.E.I., with testing.

New visitation guidelines have also been introduced at long-term care facilities.

Those include:

in facilities with no outbreaks, residents can have three partners-in-care visit

in facilities with an outbreak, residents can have one partner-in-care visit

Long-term care home residents are also not permitted to go on community visits, unless it is essential, like a medical appointment.

Public and private schools across the island will continue remote learning until Jan. 31.