HALIFAX -- Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and have issued a flight exposure notice related to the new case.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, the new case involves an individual in their 40s who had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing has been completed and the individual is self-isolating.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Sept. 7 should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site.

Prince Edward Island currently has four active cases of COVID-19 and has had 236 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Saturday, 244,813 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, 91.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.4 per cent of Islanders have received their second dose.

“P.E.I. is fortunate to have a high overall uptake in the eligible population, however the rates of fully vaccinated ages 12-40 is still less than 80 per cent," said Morrison during Tuesday's news update.

According to Morrison, there are still over 43,000 Island residents who are not fully vaccinated, including 19,000 youth under the age of 12 who are not eligible.