P.E.I. reports seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 37 active infections remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active infections to 37.

In a news release from Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, she says the new cases involves one individual in their 70s, four people in their 20s, and two people under the age of 12.

Two of Sunday's cases are related to travel outside of the province and five are close contacts of previously announced infections.

To date, P.E.I. has had 420 positive COVID-19 cases.

Morrison also announced a number of potential COVID-19 exposures sites, involving locations in Charlottetown, Summerside, and more, as well as two potential flight exposures.

P.E.I. provides a list of COVID-19 exposure sites on its website.

REMINDER FOR ANYONE WHO VISITED ST. FX

Morrison is also reminding any Islanders who was at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 to visit a drop-in testing clinic to get tested and isolate until a negative test result is received.

"Demand continues to be high at all Health PEI testing clinics," read the release from Morrison. "Those who are identified as close contacts and those with symptoms are priorities for testing, as well as unvaccinated individuals who have been at public exposure sites at the specified times. Those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, those who were at exposure sites and are fully vaccinated, and those who are not identified as close contacts do not require testing."

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Dec. 8, 94.9 per cent of Island resident aged 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-one-point-two per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

All Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.