Some P.E.I. COVID-19 testing sites experiencing high volumes, long wait times

Halifax, N.S. -

Health officials in Prince Edward Island say COVID-19 testing clinics in Souris and Charlottetown are experiencing very high volumes and higher than usual wait times.

People can expect to wait up to three hours to be swabbed. Health officials are asking people to be patient as staff work to test as many people as quickly as possible.

As of last week, those entering the United States by air require a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours prior to entry.

Health PEI says testing sites and health records are not able to provide official results within this 24-hour timeline. They are encouraging anyone who is planning a trip to the US via airline to plan ahead to secure testing at their connecting flight at international airports.

Officials say private quick-turnaround testing is available at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, as well as most other international airports.

Testing for travel that provides at least 72 hours between the result and travel is still available through Health PEI clinics.