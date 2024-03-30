P.E.I. singer songwriter teaches memoir writing after hers becomes bestseller

Singer, songwriter, and now memoirist Tara MacLean is sharing just a little more of herself, teaching others how to tell their own stories.

Lay Here in the Dark is one of the songs on MacLean’s album “Sparrow,” a companion to her recently released memoir, “Song of the Sparrow”.

Her pandemic written book has become a bestseller, more than MacLean said she could ever imagine.

“These ghosts arise and you have to learn how to deal with them,” said MacLean. “So writing a memoir, was actually, very much for me, it’s different for everyone, was a process of excavation and looking at things, and writing it down, and letting it go.”

MacLean held a workshop at the University of Prince Edward Island this weekend, “Writing with Ghosts - A Guide to Excavating Memories”.

MacLean said she hopes to show people that the most important part of writing a memoir is to get the first draft down on paper, no matter how raw.

She said it’s just for you, so write honestly, completely, and free from judgement.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.