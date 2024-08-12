ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. substitute teacher re-arrested, charged with sexual offences

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A substitute teacher in Prince Edward Island previously charged with child pornography offences was re-arrested on Sunday.

    Matthew Alan Craswell, 39, was previously charged on Friday after police executed a search warrant at a home in Cornwall. He was arrested and a number of electronic devices were seized from the home, although he was later released on strict conditions pending a future court appearance.

    Police say they arrested Craswell after obtaining new information regarding an incident in April while Craswell was teaching.

    According to police, the new information allows for new charges to be laid, and Craswell is now being held in custody until Wednesday for a show cause hearing. He appeared in court on Monday morning, where he now faces new charges of:

    • sexual exploitation
    • sexual assault
    • sexual interference

    "Police fully appreciate how difficult it can be for anyone to come forward to report crimes of this nature," said P.E.I. RCMP commanding officer, Kevin Lewis, in the update on Monday. "But thanks to information provided to PEI RCMP we were able to take the actions we did yesterday, and re-arrest this individual."

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News