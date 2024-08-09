Cornwall man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: P.E.I. RCMP
The RCMP says a 39-year-old man from Cornwall, P.E.I., has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a Cornwall residence as part of the investigation, according to a news release from the RCMP.
Matthew Alan Craswell was arrested at the scene, and police say they seized electronic devices from the home.
Craswell was later released from custody on strict conditions pending a future court appearance.
The investigation, led by PEI RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, began in June of this year, after the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) received information, said police in the release.
"Offences involving children are upsetting and shocking for victims, family, and our communities. Your Island police agencies are committed to combatting child exploitation and I want to encourage anyone who may have experienced exploitation, abuse, or violence in any form, to come forward to police," said P.E.I. RCMP Chief Supt. Kevin Lewis in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
Salmonella-contaminated coconut product recalled in 3 Canadian provinces
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin presented belated 2012 Olympic silver in Paris
Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin has been belatedly awarded an Olympic silver medal in a ceremony at the Paris Games.
Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
Japan's Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible 'megaquake'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
