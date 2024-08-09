ATLANTIC
    • Cornwall man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The RCMP says a 39-year-old man from Cornwall, P.E.I., has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

    Officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a Cornwall residence as part of the investigation, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    Matthew Alan Craswell was arrested at the scene, and police say they seized electronic devices from the home.

    Craswell was later released from custody on strict conditions pending a future court appearance.

    The investigation, led by PEI RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, began in June of this year, after the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) received information, said police in the release.

    "Offences involving children are upsetting and shocking for victims, family, and our communities. Your Island police agencies are committed to combatting child exploitation and I want to encourage anyone who may have experienced exploitation, abuse, or violence in any form, to come forward to police," said P.E.I. RCMP Chief Supt. Kevin Lewis in a statement.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

