P.E.I. to give low-income seniors one-time $100 grocery card
Low-income seniors on Prince Edward Island who are facing food insecurity can now register for a one-time grocery card of $100.
The province says the program is open to full-time Island residents aged 65 and over who pay for their own groceries and “self-identify as living on low income.”
Applicants and their spouses — if applicable — must hold a current provincial health card.
The cards can only be used at Sobeys-affiliated locations on the island including Foodland, Participating Co-Ops and Lawton’s Drugs.
There is a limit of one card per-household.
“We know that Island seniors are often on a fixed income and with the rising costs of food and fuel, may have a more challenging time accessing healthy nutritious food at local grocery stores,” said - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers.“Every little bit helps. This new support, along with other provincial government inflationary programs will help to ensure people’s basic needs are met.”
Statistics Canada said Wednesday its consumer price index in May rose 7.7 per cent compared with a year ago. Grocery prices have also gone up nearly 10 per cent over that time.
Seniors can register online for a grocery card. Print registration forms are also available online and can be returned to any provincial Social Program office.
If needed, P.E.I. seniors can dial 211 for assistance completing online registration.
