P.E.I. waiving vehicle registration, driver’s license fees for retired volunteer firefighters

Prince Edward Island is waiving vehicle registration and license plate fees for two vehicles and offering free driver’s license renewal for retired volunteer firefighters starting Friday.

“These volunteers have bravely put themselves in harm's way to save others and protect our communities. It's essential to honour their sacrifice, and waiving fees for registration and license renewal is a meaningful way to express our gratitude for their years of dedicated service,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson in a government news release.

Active volunteer firefighters will also receive free vehicle registration, license plates and a free driver’s license, the release says.

As of Aug. 1, up to 700 retired volunteer firefighters live on P.E.I. and have at least 15 years of service.

“It's wonderful to see retired volunteer firefighters receiving some financial relief,” said Gerard McMahon, president of the PEI Firefighters Association in the release, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 42 years. “Their dedication and service often come with significant challenges, so any support is really important. It helps honor their contributions and ensures they have a more secure and comfortable retirement.”

To take advantage of this benefit, retirees must have the following documentation:

confirmation of being on the retirement list at the PEI Fire Fighters Association Fire School

a signed confirmation letter from their former Fire Chief and the President of the PEI Firefighters Association

