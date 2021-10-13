Pandemic causes delays in cancer screening and treatment

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening and treatments have been impacted in the Maritimes and across Canada. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening and treatments have been impacted in the Maritimes and across Canada.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island