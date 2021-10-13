Pandemic causes delays in cancer screening and treatment
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening and treatment have been impacted in the Maritimes and across Canada.
Now, as operations return to pre-pandemic levels of efficiency, there are still concerns about cancer patients receiving proper care.
Some are worried about the long-term impacts of possibly missing early cancer detection because of COVID-19.
"At its highest peak, 47 per cent of Canadians were reporting some disruptions to their cancer care,” said Kelly Wilson Cull, who is the Advocacy Director for the Canadian Cancer Society.
Disruptions include delays in cancer appointments and surgeries. The Nova Scotia Health Authority suspended some cancer screening programs in the spring of 2020.
"We have three in our provinces,” said Wilson Cull. “Breast, cervical and colorectal programs that were all on pause, as they were throughout the country."
The question remains, how will cancer diagnosis be impacted by these delays?
"We, of course, know that in the case of cancer when it is caught at an early stage it is most reatable,” said Wilson Cull.
Delays in screening and treatments have added a tremendous burden for patients.
"For people who are unable to get those detection tests done, it can be very stressful and impactful," said Michelle Donaldson from the Lung Association of Nova Scotia.
In an email to CTV, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said the situation is improving.
“Colon cancer screening, using the home screening test is once again operating at pre-pandemic levels," it reads.
"The lab completed nearly 6,000 tests in September. Pap test providers have resumed performing pap tests to screen for cervical cancer and we are not aware of any delays in processing the tests.”
The IWK Health Centre told CTV in an email that, "breast screening sites in the province are back to the highest capacity they can achieve while still following public health measures which is around 90 per cent of pre-pandemic volumes provincially."
"We are now booking all available appointments and are back to pre-pandemic wait times again at most sites. We are encouraged by the number of women returning for breast screening," it reads.
Going forward, Wilson Cull said the best way to support cancer patients is to put an end to the pandemic.
"Do all the things we know we should be doing," said Wilson Cull. "Like wearing a mask, physical distancing and getting vaccinated."
Wilson Cull said these actions would help speed up cancer screening and treatment.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
UPDATED | Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
The Nunavut government has declared a 14-day state of emergency in Iqaluit after water in the capital was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
Toronto
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Daughter who lost parents in Toronto crash says she forgives BMW driver who hit them
A woman whose parents were killed in a Toronto crash earlier this week says she talked to them on the phone minutes before they died.
-
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumor reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by school bus
A child has been sent to hospital after they were struck by a school bus in northwest Calgary on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumor reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
Montreal
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
Montrealers mourn beloved teacher Joe Hackett, who helped students find their voices
Joe Hackett, 71, died Tuesday when he was struck by a truck near a golf course in St-Anicet, southwest of the city.
-
Wishful thinking? Deadline extension will inspire health staff to get vaccinated, say Montreal authorities
Montreal health authorities are hoping the 30-day vaccination extension will result in many unvaxxed staff having a change of heart. Others say it's unlikely.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | Fans wait in long lines to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators home opener
Shortly before the puck dropped at 7:13 p.m., CTV News Ottawa cameras saw hundreds of people standing outside waiting to go through the COVID-19 vaccination check to enter the arena.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Mayor apologizes for cutting off coun. Deans microphone during LRT debate
"I apologized to the councillor and I made it know it was my call, it was my mistake and I take responsibility," said Mayor Jim Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
-
OPP offers $50,000 reward for information in 2020 murder of Carleton Place, Ont. man
The body of Greg Slewidge was found at 1864 Scotch Corners Road in the Town of Beckwith on Sept. 24, 2020.
London
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
-
Two suspects photographed stealing xylophone identified and arrested
Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified and arrested a man and woman who were photographed stealing a xylophone.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID booster shots being offered at Timmins seniors facility
Under recommendations from the province to give high-risk people a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary's Gardens Home for the Aged in Timmins jumped at the opportunity to offer a booster shot to its residents.
-
Teacher in northeastern Ontario accused of having sex with student
A teacher with the District School Board Ontario North East faces a disciplinary hearing Oct. 21 in connection with accusations she had a sexual relationship with a student in 2019.
-
North Bay neighbourhood honours long-time letter carrier who’s retiring
A long-time letter carrier in North Bay is hanging up his mailbag.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Two dozen dogs rescued from 'squalor-filled house': Winnipeg Humane Society
Two dozen dogs were recently rescued from what the Winnipeg Humane Society calls a 'squalor-filled house.'
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
Sask. health minister says province's COVID-19 vaccination rates an underestimation
Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are an underestimation, because of people who no longer live in the province but still have Saskatchewan health cards.
-
SHA to assume operation of Sask. Extendicare long-term care homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced it will be taking over full responsibility of Extendicare’s five long-term care homes in the province.
-
Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman
Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
-
Following COVID-19 death of person in their 20s, B.C. health officials direct message to younger residents
B.C. health officials are once again warning young people about the dangers of COVID-19 after the death of a person in their 20s.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 580 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in B.C. over last 24 hours, according to BCCDC
B.C. added 580 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 Dashboard.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16
Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.