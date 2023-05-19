Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues

Heather Langley’s 11-year-old daughter Lucy has been home from school since the CUPE school support staff strike began ten days ago.

That’s about to change.

“What we have been offered, is that Lucy can go to school in the afternoons for two hours,” said Langley.

Lucy has a rare syndrome. In addition to physical and intellectual disabilities, she has autism and is non-verbal.

Langley was told by school staff, if Lucy returns to class, teachers will not assist her with eating or drinking.

“They also cannot help with diapering and toileting,” said Langley. “So if Lucy has an accident, or uses the bathroom in her diaper, as she does, then we have to go in and change her.”

Langley and her husband will take turns going to the school when needed.

According to the HRCE, parents and guardians who have required safety and security checks in place can now enter schools.

Principals are now contacting families directly.

“When the family has a parent or an otherwise trusted individual, they can be on site with the student,” said HRCE spokesperson Lindsey Bunin.

Adhering to a school supervised plan, parents and guardians will be allowed to provide student assistance for the duration of the strike.

“We are making every effort possible to make that happen,” said Bunin.

CUPE Local 5047 president was not happy with the new plan.

“I’m not sure this is the right answer,” said Chris Melanson, who called it another example of the government refusing to sit down and negotiate an end to the strike.

“This seems like sadly, government is telling the students and families and us, that they just don’t care right now,” said Melanson.

Langley said her decision to enter the school to help her daughter is an example of her putting her child first.

“Second to my child, are the people who care for her every day,” said Langley.

She says she remains firm in her support for all of the CUPE school support staff strikers.

