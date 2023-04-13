Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation

A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.

Vitalité Health Network, which runs the hospital, confirmed the death to CTV News Thursday.

“The network offers its sincere condolences to the patient's family and friends during this difficult time,” a Vitalité spokesperson wrote in an email.

The health authority said it would not release any more information about the person because of privacy laws.

The RCMP says it learned of the death around 4:30 p.m. the day it happened. The force says it is investigating the circumstance around the death with help from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.