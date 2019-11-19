Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Pownal, P.E.I.
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:56AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:57AM AST
HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a truck in Pownal, P.E.I.
Police say the man was walking along Route 1 when he was struck by the pickup truck early Monday evening.
The 56-year-old man from Mount Albion, P.E.I., died as a result of his injuries.
Police say wet roads and the fact that it was a “very dark night” may have been contributing factors.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.