HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a truck in Pownal, P.E.I.

Police say the man was walking along Route 1 when he was struck by the pickup truck early Monday evening.

The 56-year-old man from Mount Albion, P.E.I., died as a result of his injuries.

Police say wet roads and the fact that it was a “very dark night” may have been contributing factors.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.