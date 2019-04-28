

Children from the pediatric unit at a Cape Breton hospital were treated to a day of fishing with the Sydney Mines Fire Department.

“The smile on the kids’ faces is worth more than anyone can imagine,” said Jeff McNeil from Port Morien Wildlife Assocation.

The fire department was able to get the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on board with the outing, along with some hands-on instruction on how to cast a line from members of the Port Morien Wildlife Association.

“When we heard it was pediatrics, we had no questions,” said McNeil. “We made sure that this was going to happen.”

“I think the look explains it all,” said mother Nichol MacNeil. “Very happy. He’s excited. He’s full of laughter. He loves it!”

“The kids forget their illness for a day or two,” said McNeil.

This is the first time the Sydney Mines Fire Department has held a Pediatric Fishing Day and with today’s turnout, they say it may become a tradition.

“Pure Joy, them just being kids, and it’s great to see,” said Corinne Brown, Sydney Mines Fire Department. “Especially when they don’t have a regular kid’s life like everybody else. It’s great to see them just being themselves and not having to worry about anything.”

“A wheelchair isn’t going to stop him. He’s still a human and he’s still a child, and whatever I can do to help him, I’m going to do it,” said MacNeil.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald