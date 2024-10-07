Pediatric unit at Sydney, N.S., hospital gets new playroom thanks to McHappy Day

The pediatric unit at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., unveiled a newly renovated playroom last week.

The new toy room was made possible thanks to funds raised during McHappy Day 2023.

It includes a bright, jungle-themed mural, updated cabinetry and storage, sensory toys and much more.

The mural, which was hand-painted by local artist Kirstie Power, took 110 hours to complete.

"It is a spot where the little people who are coming to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital can come and just be little. They can come and they can play, and not have to worry about their illness," said Paula MacNeil, CEO of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

The mural in the new toy room at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., is pictured. (Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation)

Wayne Kennerknecht, owner of McDonald's Cape Breton, says McDonald's became involved with the regional hospital and the community about 30 years ago with McHappy Day, which happens each year in May.

"This meant a lot to me right from the word 'go.' I always say that funding is really crucial, and it really became important to me," said Kennerknecht.

"I had a first-hand experience, which I think no parent would ever want, where my son had died and was sitting there for approximately seven minutes dead before they were able to bring him back… And I said from that point forward, my legacy would be health care and anything I can do to help support it and make peoples lives better."

Caitlyn MacDonald, Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation manager of philanthropy, said the donated funds also allowed the hospital to purchase items like:

bottle warmers

vitals machines

blood pressure cuffs

Johnny shirts

"We rely on community partners to help us to support health care, right here on the island," said MacDonald.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital's new playroom is pictured.

A news release from the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation says the pediatric unit sees more than 200 patient visits per year and 2,500 clinic visits.

MacNeil says more than $525,000 has been donated to the hospital through the McHappy Day campaign.

“We are incredibly honoured and grateful to have worked with Wayne and the McDonald’s team for 12 years,” said Paula MacNeil. “They have had a profound impact on health care on the island, funding multiple pieces of equipment, facility upgrades, comfort items, and directly supporting patients travelling off-island to specialist appointments."

