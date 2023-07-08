People flock to Newfoundland in search of the Come From Away kindness -- and find it

Derm and Dianne Flynn pose for a photo in Gander, N.L. on Friday, July 7, 2023. Derm and Dianne Flynn welcomed six people into their home in Appleton, N.L., when thousands of airline passengers were stranded in the nearby town of Gander when their planes were grounded there after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie Derm and Dianne Flynn pose for a photo in Gander, N.L. on Friday, July 7, 2023. Derm and Dianne Flynn welcomed six people into their home in Appleton, N.L., when thousands of airline passengers were stranded in the nearby town of Gander when their planes were grounded there after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island