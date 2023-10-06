Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
In the Friday noon update from the National Hurricane Center, Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm.
That does not mean a weakening of the storm. It does mean the structure of the storm has changed. It now has non-tropical characteristics, such as developing weather fronts and an asymmetrical appearance. The transition to post-tropical was forecasted and expected.
Now with non-tropical characteristics, including developing weather fronts, Philippe has been declared post-tropical.
Post-tropical storm Philippe will still continue north with the centre expected to pass just to the south of southwestern Nova Scotia before moving through Maine and into the St. Lawrence River Valley on Sunday.
As Philippe moves along that path, it will combine with a separate weather front to create a large area of low pressure -- the fall storm we are expecting.
Due to it now being post-tropical, the Canadian Hurricane Centre has decided against issuing tropical storm watches and tropical storm warnings. Instead, they are advising to monitor for separate alerts, such as rain or wind warnings from the regional weather office.
The track of post-tropical storm Philippe still takes it into the vicinity of the Maritimes where it combines with a weather front to produce a large fall storm.
NEW BRUNSWICK
It still looks like New Brunswick will contend with the rainiest and windiest conditions Saturday night through Sunday morning. The highest wind will be out of the east and southeast, with most gusts peaking between 40 and 80 km/h. I’d still rate a risk of stronger gusts of 80 to 90 km/h on and near the Bay of Fundy coastline as well as coastal areas of the Acadian Peninsula. Wind is still expected to turn southerly and diminish Sunday afternoon.
Rain will develop southwest to northeast across the province Saturday evening and night. The rain will persist into Sunday morning, but is expected to ease to a chance of showers for Sunday afternoon and evening. The highest risk of rain totals reaching 50 to 75 mm is along the border of New Brunswick and Maine. A lower risk of those higher rain amounts extends as far to the east as about the Fredericton area. Much of the rest of New Brunswick is likely to see totals ranging from 10 to 40 mm.
While wave action will increase in the Bay of Fundy Saturday night into Sunday, they are not expected to have much coastal impact.
An outlook into peak wind gusts expected in the Maritime region with Philippe, with most of those occurring Saturday night and Sunday morning.
NOVA SCOTIA
Nova Scotia will see if most impact from post-tropical storm Philippe Saturday night through Sunday morning. Windy conditions could linger later into Sunday afternoon for eastern parts of the mainland and Cape Breton. The highest, gusty winds will be out of the east and southeast. For most of the province those winds will peak between 60 and 90 km/h. Exposed areas of the Atlantic coastline, particularly coastal areas of Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, and Lunenburg Counties, could see gusts as high as near 100 km/h. Northern Inverness County in Cape Breton could also hit some gusts of 100 km/h or higher on Sunday due to the topography of the Highlands.
Wind is expected to turn southwest and diminish by near noon Sunday for western Nova Scotia. For eastern parts of the province, the wind will turn southwest and diminish by the evening.
The rain may reach southwestern Nova Scotia late Saturday afternoon and develop across the province west-to-east Saturday night through Sunday morning. While not on the traditionally “rainy western side” of the storm, there is a risk of downpours within the rain. The greatest risk of rain pockets with totals of 50 to 75 mm is for counties that border the Atlantic coastline of the province. Widespread rain totals of 20 to 40 mm are expected provincewide. The rain is expected to clear western areas of Nova Scotia by noon on Sunday before clearing eastern areas, including Cape Breton, through Sunday afternoon.
While not matching Lee, large waves from Philippe are forecast for the South Shore and Halifax County Saturday night and Sunday morning. The greatest risk of elevated coastal water levels during high tide will occur between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. for that area on Sunday. The Canadian Hurricane Centre notes some wave overwash and minor/moderate coastal flooding is a risk during those very early morning hours of Sunday.
While rain totals for most of the region are not overly high, there is still a risk that it could come in the form of downpours at times.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND & MAGDALEN ISLANDS
Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands will get into the rainy and windy weather in earnest early Sunday morning. The highest winds will be out of the east and southeast, with gusts mostly expected to peak 60 to 80 km/h. Areas of the coast more exposed to the east could reach gusts closer to 90 km/h. Windy conditions will persist through Sunday morning then gradually diminish in the afternoon into the evening.
Rain accompanying the wind will be in the range of 15 to 30 mm -- that shouldn’t cause much issue. Like the wind, the rain will ease and clear through Sunday afternoon.
Some increased wave action is expected in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Northumberland Strait on Sunday. The risk of coastal flooding remains low.
IN SUMMARY
Despite having a component that was originally tropical in nature, Philippe has all the marking of a strong, fall storm for the region. In general, the impacts are expected to be less than those with post-tropical storm Lee. While there is still a risk of power outages with the high and gusty winds, they are likely to be more scattered or isolated in occurrence.
While the risk of heavier rain is highest for a few particular areas, it would be a good idea to check drainage on properties. Make sure spouts and drains are free and clear of any early fall debris so the rain can flow away as unobstructed as possible.
I’ll have additional updates and coverage on the weather this weekend. That can all be found here at ctvnewsatlantic.ca.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Ontario man, 61, allegedly threatened to kill woman if she didn't give him $60K
A 61-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t pay him $60,000, according to York Regional Police.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Toronto
-
Man accused in 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women pleads guilty
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
-
2 Brampton men charged with second-degree murder in connection with September shooting
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown Toronto shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old man last month.
-
Toronto police issue new warning about notorious 'grandparent scam'
Police say fraudsters are still calling Toronto seniors and pretending to be their grandchildren in an effort to steal their money in a ruse that cost Canadians nearly $10 million last year.
Calgary
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Alberta's unemployment holds steady at 5.7%
Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged in September.
Montreal
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Kids at Montreal daycare allegedly filmed on neighbour's surveillance camera
Parents and educators at a daycare in Montreal's Outremont borough are furious. They say a neighbour is filming their children in the daycare's private backyard without consent. Daycare educators first noticed the surveillance camera in August. The camera is installed on the second floor of a neighbour's home.
-
Soaking rain, blustery winds and colder air coming this Thanksgiving weekend
After two-and-a-half weeks of sunny days and above-average temperatures, parts of Quebec are expected to see an abrupt shift to more typical fall weather.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Ekholm, McLeod to miss last preseason game with return dates not yet clear
Most of the team will be there, on the ice Friday night in Edmonton for the Oilers final dress rehearsal of the preseason, with the exception of a big defenceman and a speedy centre.
-
Custom-made outdoor furniture installed throughout Old Strathcona
Old Strathcona is celebrating the installation of new outdoor furniture throughout the shopping district.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
London
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
-
Human trafficking investigation leads to charges
A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.
-
Late-night crash sends two people to hospital
It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road. According to London fire, one person was extricated from each vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected
Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
-
$55M Ottawa airport hotel going ahead without tax break
A proposed hotel will be built at the Ottawa International Airport despite city council voting against a tax break for it.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. government to spend $90M to address homelessness and addictions
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.
-
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
-
B.C. condo owner can’t use her unit as an Airbnb, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman who bought a condo with plans to use it as an Airbnb part-time has lost her bid for an exemption to the strata's bylaws prohibiting short-term rentals.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. government to spend $90M to address homelessness and addictions
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
'Seems like yesterday': Riders 2013 Championship team returns to Saskatchewan
On Saturday night when the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, members from the 2013 Grey Cup Championship team will be in attendance.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. forecast calls for warm Thanksgiving long weekend
Forecasts are calling for near-record temperatures over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with highs up to 10 degrees above normal in many areas of B.C.
-
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Saanich mall
A 26-year-old man is in police custody after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Saanich shopping mall.
-
'Students feel used': Vancouver Island nursing students call for paid work placements amid shortage
Nursing students on Vancouver Island are lobbying for help to make their program more accessible amid a dire need for more of them in B.C.’s health-care system.