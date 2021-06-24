HALIFAX -- A man and woman from Pictou County, N.S. are face drug trafficking charges following a search of a Pictou hotel room on Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m. on June 22, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a hotel room at a local hotel in relation to a drug trafficking investigation. Police say they searched the room and seized suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine and cash.

Police say a 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Pictou County, were arrested at the scene without incident. They were both later released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Both the man and woman are facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.