HALIFAX -- The RCMP have charged a man after responding to a weapons call in Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., early Thursday morning.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 8:15 a.m., asking people to avoid the Beach Road area and residents to shelter in place.

Police said later Thursday that they received a complaint at 3 a.m. that a man threatened to burn down another person's home.

"Police went to the home, and the suspect had left the area, and returned to his own home nearby," the RCMP said in a news release. "The two police officers located the suspect inside his home on Beach Rd., and while they were there, the suspect told them to leave or he would shoot them."

Additional resources, including the Emergency Response Team, were called in.

Police say the suspect was arrested several hours later when he walked out of his home, unarmed, just before 10 a.m. No one was injured during the incident.

The RCMP say they have charged Darryl Joseph Toney, 40, of Pictou Landing with two counts of breaching conditions and three counts of uttering threats. He was remanded into custody and returns to court in Pictou on Friday.

Pictou Landing First Nation School delayed opening Thursday morning due to the incident.