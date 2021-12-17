'Piper fights everyday': Sister of Lexi Daken finds ways to spread holiday cheer, mental health awareness

Piper Daken has a goal this holiday season – to help those who need it the most.

“This jacket was Lexi's. It was a hand-me-down from me and she wore it religiously until she grew out of it,” Piper Daken said.

Piper Daken is collecting and distributing items in memory of her sister Lexi Daken - who died by suicide earlier this year.

"It's hard to let it go today but I know somebody needs it more than it just sitting in my closet, so I'm donating the jacket today and hopefully it will help somebody stay warm this winter," she said.

Lexi Daken's death triggered a review of the province's mental health system.

Piper Daken hopes Lexi’s story impacts positive change on mental health services and awareness in New Brunswick.

Hillary Russell, Piper Daken’s friend, helped with organizing the fundraiser.

"I have watched her fight and struggle for getting help for people that were in Lexi's place or are in Lexi's place, and I thought that the Fredericton Homeless shelter, they would have a lot of people with mental illness, and Piper fights everyday to get more support for people with mental illness,” Russell said.

The friends are trying to cross things off the Fredericton Homeless Shelter's wish list.

"We are looking for items like slippers, pajamas, sweaters, gift cards, bus tickets, thermoses, backpacks," Russell said.

Russell hopes the work her and Piper Daken are doing would make Lexi proud.

"I think she'd be... the first one right here saying please donate,” Piper Daken said.

While she's always on their minds, this will be the Daken's first Christmas without Lexi.

"I'd really like people to remember Lexi for the energetic, loving, really kind person that she was and just to spread that energy around to the rest of Fredericton,” Piper Daken said.

Daken wants to remind people that the holidays aren’t always happy for everyone.

“Check in with your family members, check in with your friends, make sure they're doing ok because the holiday season is very tough on everyone," she said.

Lexi's Legacy will accept donations at Renaissance College until Dec. 22.