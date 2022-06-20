‘Plan ahead’: Travel industry shares advice before summer vacation

‘Plan ahead’: Travel industry shares advice before summer vacation

There’s a lot pent-up demand for travel and some Maritime hotels are campgrounds are filling up ahead of summer vacation. There’s a lot pent-up demand for travel and some Maritime hotels are campgrounds are filling up ahead of summer vacation.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island