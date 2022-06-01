Platinum Jubilee tribute garden unveiled in Charlottetown

Preparations are underway in the United Kingdom for a four-day party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reign for 70 years -- a milestone so big that even Canadian communities are joining in on the celebrations.

In a city blessed with an array of gardens sits something new.

A new garden unveiled to the public Wenesday at Government House in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is dedicated to the Queen.

It’s full of plants native to P.E.I., alongside those representing the Queen herself -- including a special tulip created for her Diamond Jubilee.

“I am so happy to have honoured Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in this way,” said Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry. “It’s just, the significance of the plants just brings her closer to me, and I truly can feel her presence here.”

Flowers representing the first groups to settle on P.E.I., can also be found in the garden -- lavender for the English and French, and thistle for the Scottish and Irish thistle.

Also planted, but yet to bloom, is specially grown ceremonial tobacco to honour the Mi’kmaq people.

The garden was designed specifically for P.E.I. It’s one of 13 similar garden projects set to open across the country this summer. Each province is using their own themes, materials, and plants to honour the Queen’s 70th anniversary.

The couple who donated the lavender were present for Wednesday's unveiling.

“It’s an honour for us to donate towards something, a good cause for P.E.I.,” said Paul Tymstra. “It looks great out here.”

They also have a personal connection.

“That’s actually, because of the Queen, why Antoinette came over,” said Trish Tymstra. “My mom was from England, and I know lavender is from England, so it was more exciting I think.”

The lieutenant governor personally oversaw the garden's design.

“She (the Queen) loves Prince Edward Island,” said Perry. “I can just see her sitting on the bench admiring the beauty of this garden and treasuring it, because she does love Prince Edward Island. I know that, she told me that.”

A special four-day holiday weekend kicks off in the U.K., Thursday celebrating the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Far away in Charlottetown, the new garden symbolizes how close she remains to Islanders.