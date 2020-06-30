METEGHAN RIVER, N.S. -- A man from Meteghan River, N.S., is facing a raft of charges, after reports of shots being fired at vehicles on Highway 1.

The 46-year-old man was arrested Monday night at his home and held in custody overnight.

Police say they seized additional firearms after a search of the residence.

Jacqueline Maillett was driving with her two children when she heard gunfire.

"We were just going out for ice cream and we were passing through Meteghan River and I saw this guy sitting on his deck," Maillett said. "He had a long gun … sitting on is the rail of his deck and I thought 'Oh my God, this guy has got a gun, and even before I could even say anything, I heard 'bang!' on the side of my car. I knew I had been shot."

Maillett had her two kids in the car, aged three and 11 and didn't know what to do.

"All you think about is what happened in Portapique," she said.

Police say, so far, six people have reported they were shot at by the suspect as they drove by his residence. He's charged with six counts of mischief and weapons offences and is due in Digby Provincial Court on Aug. 24.