HALIFAX -- Police have arrested a 22-year-old Hebron, N.S. man for child pornography offences.

On June 16, the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit says it searched a home in Hebron, assisted by the RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit, the Yarmouth County Street Crime Unit, general investigative section and general duty members.

Investigators say they were directed to the residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Centre in November 2020 and again in May 2021.

Jared Langthorne, 22, was arrested at his home without incident, according to police.

Police say he has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Langthorne was released on a strict number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on September 27.